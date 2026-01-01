Featured Offers

Thank you for visiting the NEW ZEALAND HP Store
Thank you for visiting the NEW ZEALAND HP Store
Mon-Fri 9.00am - 6.00pm
(exc. Public Holidays)
Mon-Fri 9.00am - 6.00pm
(exc. Public Holidays)
HP Tech Deals
*T&Cs apply. Ends 27 Apr 2026.
**Selected models only.
Up to 20% off* on select business solutions
T&Cs apply. Offer ends 20 April 2026.
Explosive Gaming Deals
*T&Cs apply. Ends 27 Apr 2026.
Big‑screen comfort for everyday tasks, with dependable performance and a price that feels just right.
Step up to a faster processor and extra storage for smoother multitasking and entertainment.
Premium 2‑in‑1 laptop with stunning good looks and a brilliant display at an irresistible price.
Compact 15‑inch performance with a Ryzen 7 and 32 GB RAM for heavier workloads and multitasking.
Enjoy full performance on the go with Snapdragon® X Series processors
With qualifying HP PCs with GeForce RTX 50 Series.*
All online deliveries are fast and
FREE >$50 New Zealand-wide.
Shop confidently with our Price
Match Guarantee.
Apple & Google Pay,
AfterPay and more.
HP Store experts are here to help
find your perfect product.
Discover the newest tech and
promos at HP Official Store.
Buy direct from HP and enjoy
100% authentic HP products
Save up to 25% on HP Business tech, get 1-on-1 business account support, and enjoy more exclusive perks.
Students & Educators who need just the right tech.
Login with your company email to enjoy exclusive discounts and offers.
Login with your HP email to get exclusive discounts and offers.
Price is inclusive of 15% GST (where applicable).
Arc, Arria, Celeron, Cyclone, eASIC, Intel Ethernet, Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Agilex, Intel Atom, Intel Core, Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series, Intel Data Center GPU Max Series, Intel Evo, Gaudi, Intel Inside, the Intel Inside logo, Intel Optane, Intel vPro, Iris, Killer, MAX, Movidius, OpenVINO™, Pentium, Intel RealSense, Intel Select Solutions, Intel Si Photonics, Stratix, the Stratix logo, Tofino, Ultrabook, Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers and/or software to take full advantage of Windows functionality. See www.microsoft.com
The following applies to HP systems with Intel Skylake or next-generation silicon chip-based system shipping with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 Pro systems downgraded to Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8 Pro, or Windows 8.1: This version of Windows running with the processor or chipsets used in this system has limited support from Microsoft. For more information about Microsoft’s support, please see Microsoft's Support Lifecycle FAQ at www.support.microsoft.com/lifecycle
In accordance with the Microsoft Silicon Support Policy, HP does not support or provide drivers for Windows 8 or Windows 7 on products configured with Intel or AMD 7th generation and forward processors
Please note: The product colour and look & feel may vary from the visual representation on the Website. While all efforts are made to check pricing, product specifications and other errors, inadvertent errors do occur from time to time and HP reserves the right to decline orders arising from such errors. For pen drives, please reach out to respective manufacturers for any service queries.