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Power your life with AI

HP Tech Deals

Power your life with AI

  • Up to 30% off* HP Next Gen AI PCs
  • Brilliant OLED display**
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*T&Cs apply. Ends 27 Apr 2026.
**Selected models only.

Hatch smarter savings for your business

Hatch smarter savings for your business

Up to 20% off* on select business solutions

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T&Cs apply. Offer ends 20 April 2026.

Explosive Gaming Deals

Explosive Gaming Deals

Up to 30% off* HP OMEN Gaming Laptops

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*T&Cs apply. Ends 27 Apr 2026.

Featured Offers

HP Laptop 17HP Laptop 17

HP Laptop 17

Big‑screen comfort for everyday tasks, with dependable performance and a price that feels just right.

 

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HP Laptop 17HP Laptop 17

HP Laptop 17

Step up to a faster processor and extra storage for smoother multitasking and entertainment.

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HP Clearance DealsHP Clearance Deals

HP ENVY 16 x360

Premium 2‑in‑1 laptop with stunning good looks and a brilliant display at an irresistible price.

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HP Laptop 17HP Laptop 17

HP Laptop 15

Compact 15‑inch performance with a Ryzen 7 and 32 GB RAM for heavier workloads and multitasking.

 

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HP Laptop 17HP Laptop 17

Up to 34 hours battery life

Enjoy full performance on the go with Snapdragon® X Series processors

 

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HP ENVY 16 x360HP ENVY 16 x360

Get Resident Evil Requiem

With qualifying HP PCs with GeForce RTX 50 Series.*

 

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HP Laptop 15HP Laptop 15

Save up to 22% on OmniStudio*

Performance, display, and sound.

 

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Up to 34 hours battery lifeUp to 34 hours battery life

Add $1 for 1 year of HP Wolf Pro Security worth $60

Join HP Advantage for Small Business today

 

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Get Resident Evil RequiemGet Resident Evil Requiem

Up to 34 hours battery life

Enjoy full performance on the go with Snapdragon® X Series processors

 

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Shop by UserHP Advantage for Small Business

HP Advantage for Small Business

Save up to 25% on HP Business tech, get 1-on-1 business account support, and enjoy more exclusive perks.

 

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Exclusive Student Store

Students & Educators who need just the right tech.

 

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HP SMARTFRIEND Tech supportHP SMARTFRIEND Tech support

HP Corporate Employee

Login with your company email to enjoy exclusive discounts and offers.

 

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Save up to 50% on HP Instant Ink, starting at $1.99/month fo...Save up to 50% on HP Instant Ink, starting at $1.99/month fo...

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Price is inclusive of 15% GST (where applicable).

Arc, Arria, Celeron, Cyclone, eASIC, Intel Ethernet, Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Agilex, Intel Atom, Intel Core, Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series, Intel Data Center GPU Max Series, Intel Evo, Gaudi, Intel Inside, the Intel Inside logo, Intel Optane, Intel vPro, Iris, Killer, MAX, Movidius, OpenVINO™, Pentium, Intel RealSense, Intel Select Solutions, Intel Si Photonics, Stratix, the Stratix logo, Tofino, Ultrabook, Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers and/or software to take full advantage of Windows functionality. See www.microsoft.com

The following applies to HP systems with Intel Skylake or next-generation silicon chip-based system shipping with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 Pro systems downgraded to Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8 Pro, or Windows 8.1: This version of Windows running with the processor or chipsets used in this system has limited support from Microsoft. For more information about Microsoft’s support, please see Microsoft's Support Lifecycle FAQ at www.support.microsoft.com/lifecycle

In accordance with the Microsoft Silicon Support Policy, HP does not support or provide drivers for Windows 8 or Windows 7 on products configured with Intel or AMD 7th generation and forward processors

Please note: The product colour and look & feel may vary from the visual representation on the Website. While all efforts are made to check pricing, product specifications and other errors, inadvertent errors do occur from time to time and HP reserves the right to decline orders arising from such errors. For pen drives, please reach out to respective manufacturers for any service queries.

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