The powerful AI PC that hides in plain sight.
Meet the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC for business—a revolutionary PC designed for shared and dedicated workspaces.
Power through your work with AI-infused processing power
Harness the power of local AI performance provided by an AMD Ryzen™ processor
Desktop-grade power. Keyboard-sized freedom.
Built for high-performance and demanding workloads in an ultracompact and portable desktop for a clutter-free workspace.
Slim Profile and Precision Design
A revolutionary AI PC seamlessly built into a sleek, minimalist keyboard designed to simplify your setup and eliminate the bulk.
Future-proof protection that starts before the threat with HP Wolf Security for Business.
Feel protected wherever work takes you, with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.
Engineered for Endurance and Spills
Built to survive unexpected spills and scrapes with a spill-resistant, easy-clean keyboard.
Launch Microsoft Copilot in Windows with a touch of the Copilot key,
Microsoft Copilot requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Copilot is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.. Copilot is NOT available in China, Russia, Belarus, and embargoed regions Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Crimea.* to write content, analyze data, and stay organized.
Desktop-grade power. Keyboard-sized freedom.
Copilot+ PC
Copilot+ PC
Meet the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC
2026 CES Innovation Awards™ Honoree*
The world's most serviceable Keyboard PC.
Based on HP’s internal analysis of keyboard-integrated PCs as of January 2026 “Most Serviceable” refers to the ability to replace or upgrade key components (RAM, SSD, battery, speakers, keyboard module) without specialized tools or disassembly of the full chassis. HP Elite G1a Keyboard features modular design and top-mount keyboard replacement in under 10 minutes.*
Future forward craftsmanship and modular design made with up to 75% recycled plastic
