The powerful AI PC that hides in plain sight.

Meet the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC for business—a revolutionary PC designed for shared and dedicated workspaces.

Power through your work with AI-infused processing power

Harness the power of local AI performance provided by an AMD Ryzen™ processorMulti-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.*  with an up to 50 TOPS NPU.Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.* 

AMD Ryzen 5 processor render

Desktop-grade power. Keyboard-sized freedom.

Built for high-performance and demanding workloads in an ultracompact and portable desktop for a clutter-free workspace.

Man standing next to desk, pulling a HP EliteBoard G1a from protective sleeve

Slim Profile and Precision Design

A revolutionary AI PC seamlessly built into a sleek, minimalist keyboard designed to simplify your setup and eliminate the bulk.

A side profile of the HP EliteBoard AI PC with a hand holding it up.

Future-proof protection that starts before the threat with HP Wolf Security for Business.

Feel protected wherever work takes you, with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 or 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, Workstation, and RPOS products. See product details for included security features.* 

A man working remotely using the HP EliteBoard AI PC and portable display.

Engineered for Endurance and Spills

Built to survive unexpected spills and scrapes with a spill-resistant, easy-clean keyboard.

Close up of CoPilot key on keyboard
Copilot+PC logo

Launch Microsoft Copilot in Windows with a touch of the Copilot key,Microsoft Copilot requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Copilot is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.. Copilot is NOT available in China, Russia, Belarus, and embargoed regions Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Crimea.*  to write content, analyze data, and stay organized.

Learn

Coming soon
HP EliteDesk family of products

Explore the full EliteDesk portfolio.

Equip your teams with desktop PCs that deliver the power, security, and collaboration tools they need for today’s applications.

Learn

Woman holding an opened keyboard

The world's most serviceable Keyboard PC.Based on HP’s internal analysis of keyboard-integrated PCs as of January 2026 “Most Serviceable” refers to the ability to replace or upgrade key components (RAM, SSD, battery, speakers, keyboard module) without specialized tools or disassembly of the full chassis. HP Elite G1a Keyboard features modular design and top-mount keyboard replacement in under 10 minutes.* 

Future forward craftsmanship and modular design made with up to 75% recycled plasticRecycled plastic is expressed as a percentage of the total weight of the plastic. Post-consumer recycling is based on the definition set in the EPEAT standard for computers, IEEE 1680.1-2018 standard.*  and easily serviceable components, all in 100% sustainability sourced packaging.Recycling capabilities may vary depending on your location. Please refer to your local recycling program for detailed information.* 

Disclaimers

  1. The copy and specifications provided are for informational and/or illustrative purposes only. Product depicted may differ from actual product. All content is subject to change at any time without notice.

     

    *Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers, software or BIOS update to take full advantage of Windows functionality. Windows 11 is automatically updated, which is always enabled. High speed internet and Microsoft account required. ISP fees may apply and additional requirements may apply over time for updates. See http://www.windows.com.
