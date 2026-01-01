Register Page

SALES:02-3536020
Language
ไทย
Toggle Nav
Search
Menu
Account
Loading...
Home page placeholder
SMB Power Up Sale

SMB Power Up Sale

Save up to 20%* on select models!

50% off* accessories with any PC purchase

Shop now

*T&Cs apply

HyperX OMEN 15

New

HyperX OMEN 15

Faster and sharper than ever before.

  • Unlock ultimate power with new Unleashed Mode
  • Boost your FPS with OMEN AI
  • Customisable RGB backlighting keyboard
Shop now

*Online Exclusive Offer for limited

HP Smart Tank Printers

HP Smart Tank Printers

Easy on you, perfect for every task.

Best value,seamless connectivity and care-free maintenance

Shop now

Tailored Shopping

 
Tailored ShoppingTailored Shopping

HP Advantage for Business Store

Save up to 20% on HP Business tech, get 1-on-1 business account support, and enjoy more exclusive perks.

 

JOIN/LOGIN

Tailored ShoppingTailored Shopping

HP Education Store

Savings of up to 27% for Students and Educators when you sign up today

 

JOIN/LOGIN

Tailored ShoppingTailored Shopping

HP Corporate Employee Store

Login with your company email to enjoy exclusive discounts and offers

JOIN / LOGIN

HP Advantage for Business StoreHP Advantage for Business Store

HP Employee Store

Login with your HP email to get exclusive discounts and offers

 

LOGIN

Featured

 
FeaturedFeatured

HP Z Workstations

Next-Level AI Performance Built to accelerate your best work

 

Learn More

FeaturedFeatured

Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

More creative. More productive. More time for what you love.

 

Shop now

FeaturedFeatured

Add-on & Save

Enjoy up to 50% off add-ons for your purchase!*

 

Shop now

HP Z WorkstationsHP Z Workstations

Up to 34 hours battery life

Enjoy full performance on the go with Snapdragon® X Series processors.

 

Learn more

Intel® Core™ Ultra ProcessorsIntel® Core™ Ultra Processors

HP Advantage for Business Exclusive

Free 1 year HP Wolf Pro Security subscription with select business PC purchases*

 

Learn more

Add-on & SaveAdd-on & Save

HP Smart Tank Printers

Easy on you, perfect for every task.

Best value,seamless connectivity and care-free maintenance

 

Shop now

Select Store
HP Online Store
  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • JCB
  • Cash On Delivery
  • Interest Free
  • Bank Transfer
  • LINE Pay
  • True money
Site Disclaimers






Arc, Arria, Celeron, Cyclone, eASIC, Intel Ethernet, Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Agilex, Intel Atom, Intel Core, Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series, Intel Data Center GPU Max Series, Intel Evo, Gaudi, Intel Inside, the Intel Inside logo, Intel Optane, Intel vPro, Iris, Killer, MAX, Movidius, OpenVINO™, Pentium, Intel RealSense, Intel Select Solutions, Intel Si Photonics, Stratix, the Stratix logo, Tofino, Ultrabook, Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers and/or software to take full advantage of Windows functionality. See www.microsoft.com

Please note: The product colour and look & feel may vary from the visual representation on the Website. While all efforts are made to check pricing, product specifications and other errors, inadvertent errors do occur from time to time and HP reserves the right to decline orders arising from such errors. For pen drives, please reach out to respective manufacturers for any service queries.

 
© Copyright 2026 HP Development Company, L.P.
CONTACT US
Store FAQs
Technical Support
Software and Drivers
Track your Order
Call us
Sales
02-3536020
Technical support
1800014493
024450601

Mon-Fri 9.00am - 6.00pm

(exc. Public Holidays)
Chat with us
Our specialist are here to help
Live chat
Sales
6623284555(WhatsApp)
@hpthailand (Line)

Mon-Fri 9.00am - 6.00pm

(exc. Public Holidays)
Store finder Locate our stores
Submit feedback We value your opinion!
SEE MORE OPTIONS